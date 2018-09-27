Servicios
27 Septiembre 2018
'Moon milk', la nueva tendencia gastronómica que arrasa en las redes sociales

El típico vaso de leche antes de irse a dormir se modifica al incorporar todo tipo de ingredientes
27-09-2018 09:29
0 votos
Así luce un 'moon milk'. GETTY IMAGES

Toda la vida hemos oído las recomendaciones de madres y abuelas de los beneficios de tomarse un vaso de leche caliente antes de irse a dormir. Esta receta tan típica llega ahora modificada y en forma de moda gastronómica. Se trata del 'moon milk', una tendencia en la que el típico vaso de leche caliente incluye ingredientes de lo más exóticos.

Las redes sociales ya se han hecho eco del 'moon milk' y la han convertido en la última moda gastronómica.




